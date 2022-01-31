Tokyo stocks end higher on strong earnings but COVID fears weigh

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday as sentiment was buoyed by a slew of upbeat earnings reports from Japanese companies, although the market was pressured by fears of a possible state of emergency in Tokyo amid a rapid COVID-19 resurgence. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 284.64 points, or 1.07 percent, from Friday at 27,001.98. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 19.04 points, or 1.01 percent, higher at 1,895.93. Gainers were led by marine transportation, precision instrument and service issues.