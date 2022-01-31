Japan's consumer confidence falls in Jan., gov't lowers assessment

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's consumer confidence worsened in January for the second straight month amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections and higher consumer prices, the government said Monday, downgrading its assessment for the first time in eight months. The seasonally adjusted index of sentiment among households made up of two or more people fell 2.4 points to 36.7, the Cabinet Office said. The index indicates consumers' economic expectations for the coming six months, with a reading below 50 suggesting the pessimists outnumber the optimists. The Cabinet Office downgraded its basic assessment of the index,...