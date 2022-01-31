Baseball: Hanshin skipper Yano to resign at end of season

Newsfrom Japan

Hanshin Tigers manager Akihiro Yano said Monday he will step down from his role at the end of the upcoming season. The 53-year-old former farm team manager steered the Tigers to third in his first season in charge in 2019, a year after the team finished last in the six-team Central League. Hanshin came second in 2020 and 2021. "I'm intent on resigning after this season. I've told my players too," Yano told an online press conference a day before the start of their spring camp in Okinawa Prefecture. Hanshin last year looked headed for its first CL title since 2005 following a strong start to th...