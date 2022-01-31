Soccer: Japan needing win in pivotal tie against Saudi Arabia

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will host Group B leaders Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in a crucial 2022 World Cup final Asian qualifier at Saitama Stadium, where anything other than a win will jeopardize their chance of automatic qualification for the finals in Qatar. Saudi Arabia on 19 points can clinch their final berth with a win, while second-place Japan (15) know failure to get three points could see them overtaken by Australia, sitting just a point behind in third. With a win over Saudi Arabia, Japan can visit Australia in March aware that a win there will secure their seventh straight spot in the finals. Missing out...