Toray illegally gained global safety certificates for resin products

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese chemical giant Toray Industries Inc. said Monday it falsified samples of some of its resin products to illegally acquire global safety certifications, with the conduct dating back at least 10 years. The samples of resins used in products such as vehicles and home appliances were submitted to conform to specific flame resistance standards set by U.S. safety group Underwriters Laboratories Inc. but they were testing samples and not the ones actually used in its commercially sold products, Toray said in a press release. There have been no reported incidents involving any of the six types...