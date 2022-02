Newsfrom Japan

Japan's unemployment rate fell to 2.7 percent in December from the previous month's 2.8 percent, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Tuesday. In 2021 as a whole, the jobless rate stood at 2.8 percent, unchanged from the previous year. The job availability ratio improved in December to 1.16 from 1.15, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said separately. The ratio means there were 116 job openings for every 100 job seekers.