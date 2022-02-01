Tokyo stocks open higher on strong Wall St., upbeat earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, lifted by overnight advances on Wall Street and positive earnings results from some Japanese companies. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 272.11 points, or 1.01 percent, from Monday to 27,274.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.32 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,911.25. Gainers were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 115.12-15 yen compared with 115.10-20 yen in New York and 115.42-43 ye...