Sony to acquire U.S. gaming firm Bungie for $3.6 billion

Sony Group Corp.'s videogame unit said Monday it will acquire U.S. company Bungie Inc., the developer of the popular "Destiny" shooting game series, for $3.6 billion. Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC said in a statement that the acquisition will give it access to Bungie's "world-class approach to live game services and technology expertise," in a move that will further intensify competition in the gaming industry. The news followed the announcement by Microsoft Corp., the maker of Xbox game consoles, earlier in January that it plans to buy "Call of Duty" game creator Activision Blizzard Inc....