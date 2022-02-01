FOCUS: Japan sticks to quiet Myanmar diplomacy while companies in limbo

Newsfrom Japan

The year of violence in Myanmar since the military seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, 2021, is presenting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with a formidable challenge as he identifies human rights as a key diplomatic pillar while being unable to work out effective ways to bring about change in the Southeast Asian country. Japan has adopted a cautious diplomatic approach with Myanmar, where over 1,500 people have been killed by the military. The United Nations estimates the political and economic turmoil likely drove almost half of the population into poverty heading into this year. As the ...