Tokyo stocks higher in morning on firm Wall St., upbeat earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning as sentiment was lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street and recently released upbeat earnings reports from a slew of Japanese companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 192.68 points, or 0.71 percent, from Monday to 27,194.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 12.12 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,908.05. Gainers were led by marine transportation, land transportation and electric appliance issues.