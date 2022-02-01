Baseball: Fans return as 12 NPB teams start spring training

Newsfrom Japan

Spring training for the 12 Nippon Professional Baseball teams got under way on Tuesday, with fans watching the action in ballparks for the first time in two years. Last year fans were shut out during spring training because of COVID-19 precautions, but this year teams are allowing fans to return under new safety protocols. Tsuyoshi Shinjo, the new manager of the Sapporo-based Nippon Ham Fighters, made a grand entrance on a three-wheeled motorcycle when he showed up at the minor league team's spring training site in Kunigami, a village in Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. Akihiro Yano...