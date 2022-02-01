Tokyo stocks extend rally to 3 days on upbeat domestic earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks on Tuesday extended their winning streak to three days on a string of recently released upbeat earnings from Japanese companies, although gains were capped by profit-taking and the yen's strengthening against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 76.50 points, or 0.28 percent, from Monday at 27,078.48. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.13 points, or 0.01 percent, higher at 1,896.06. Gainers were led by marine transportation, land transportation, and information and communication issues.