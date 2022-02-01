ANA logs net loss of 102 bil. yen in April-Dec. amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. reported Tuesday a net loss of 102.80 billion yen ($894 million) for the April to December period, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit demand for air travel in Japan and abroad. Still, the parent of All Nippon Airways Co. said the loss narrowed from 309.58 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. The company posted an operating loss of 115.82 billion yen in the nine-month period, improving from 362.41 billion yen in loss a year earlier. Revenue climbed 39.9 percent from a year earlier to 738.05 billion yen. ANA maintained its earnings forecasts for the current ...