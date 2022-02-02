Tokyo stocks higher in morning on solid Japanese company earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply higher Wednesday morning, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street and better-than-expected earnings results released the previous day by some Japanese companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 419.12 points, or 1.55 percent, from Tuesday to 27,497.60. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 34.56 points, or 1.82 percent, at 1,930.62. Gainers were led by air transportation, securities house, and iron and steel issues.