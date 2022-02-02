Tokyo stocks end sharply higher on solid Japanese company earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to four days, buoyed by better-than-expected earnings results released the previous day by some Japanese companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 455.12 points, or 1.68 percent, from Tuesday at 27,533.60. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 40.50 points, or 2.14 percent, higher at 1,936.56. Every industry category gained ground except for marine transportation and electric power and gas issues. Winners were led by air transportation, securities house,...