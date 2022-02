Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. on Wednesday raised its net profit forecast for the current fiscal year to 860 billion yen ($7.5 billion), as solid movie and mobile gaming sectors along with a weak yen against the U.S. dollar are expected to make up for weak sales of its PlayStation 5 game consoles amid a global chip crunch. The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant in October forecast a net profit of 730 billion yen for the year through March 2022.