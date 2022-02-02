JAL posts net loss of 128 bil. yen in April-Dec. amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. on Wednesday posted a net loss of 128.32 billion yen ($1.12 billion) for the April to December period as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to curb air travel demand at home and abroad. The loss narrowed from the 212.72 billion yen reported for the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 39.8 percent to 498.48 billion yen for the nine months. JAL maintained its earnings forecast for the business year ending in March. The company forecasts a net loss of 146 billion yen and revenue of 766 billion yen for the period.