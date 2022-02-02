CORRECTION (:Earnings-Panasonic UPDATE1:)

Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "UPDATE1: Panasonic's April-Dec. net profit up on brisk sales of EV batteries," please note the following CORRECTION. Please replace the second graf as the following because the previous graf contained erroneous information. The automotive and energy segments, key growth areas for the electronics company, logged sales of 774.9 billion yen, up 7 percent from a year earlier, and 568.0 billion yen, up 27 percent, due to strong overseas demand for in-vehicle equipment and electric car batteries for Tesla Inc. The same correction applies to the previous version of the story. ...