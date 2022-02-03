Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in after 4-day advance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Thursday morning, tracking a fall in U.S. stock futures, while investors locked in gains following their four-day winning streak. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 305.66 points, or 1.11 percent, from Wednesday to 27,227.94. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 12.9 points, or 0.67 percent, to 1,923.66. Decliners were led by electric appliance, marine transportation and machinery issues.