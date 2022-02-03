Soccer: Hatate bags Old Firm brace as Celtic go top

Newsfrom Japan

Celtic's new Japanese signing Reo Hatate bagged a brace in the Old Firm derby on Wednesday, taking center stage in a 3-0 win over Glasgow rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership in which he also set up their other goal. Hatate, who left the pitch at Celtic Park in the 72nd minute to a standing ovation, continued his dream start at Celtic by following up on his first goal scored a week earlier against Hearts. The comprehensive win over their title rivals steered his side to the top of the table having begun the game two points behind Rangers. "I feel things went a little too well, but I take...