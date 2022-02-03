FEATURE: New Delhi's e-rickshaw permits bring hope to Indian women

Newsfrom Japan

When New Delhi city authorities recently set a quota for women drivers in launching a program to get cleaner, electric-powered auto-rickshaws on the roads, one of those cheering loudest was Sunita Chaudhary, who for almost two decades has been the capital's only woman behind the wheel of the ubiquitous three-wheelers. Officials threw open to applicants some 4,000 permits to operate e-rickshaws last October, aiming to make New Delhi also India's electric vehicle capital, while reserving a third of them for women. Chaudhary, 45, lauds the breaking of the effective male monopoly on driving the mi...