Tokyo shares snap 4-day rally as gains locked in, tech shares fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo shares ended lower Thursday, snapping a four-day winning streak as investors locked in gains, while technology issues lost ground following a fall in U.S. stock futures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 292.29 points, or 1.06 percent, from Wednesday at 27,241.31. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 16.64 points, or 0.86 percent, lower at 1,919.92. Decliners were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and machinery issues.