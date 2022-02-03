BOJ deputy chief says "too early" to tighten Japan monetary policy

Newsfrom Japan

It is "too early" for the Bank of Japan to tighten monetary policy as the economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has just begun, Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said Thursday. Wakatabe's statement came as some financial market players have suggested that the BOJ should move toward tightening monetary policy before achieving its 2 percent inflation target to keep in step with U.S. and European central banks, which are shifting toward normalization to tamp down prices. "Given the current situation in which Japan's economy has finally started to pick up from the pandemic, it is defini...