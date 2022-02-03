Nintendo ups full-year profit outlook despite slower Switch sales

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. on Thursday raised its net profit forecast for the current business year through March to 400 billion yen ($3.5 billion) from an earlier projected 350 billion yen on hopes for robust demand for new game titles. But it also cut the sales forecast for its Switch consoles to 23 million units from 24 million in fiscal 2021, affected by the global shortage of semiconductors. The company projected an operating profit of 560 billion yen, upgraded from 520 billion yen estimated in November but down 12.6 percent from the year before. Sales are now expected to fall 6.2 percent to 1.65 trill...