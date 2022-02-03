Over 20% of Japan's import items highly dependent on China: gov't

Newsfrom Japan

Over 20 percent of items imported to Japan in 2019 were highly dependent on China, a report released by Japan's Cabinet Office showed Thursday, underscoring the need for strengthening supply chains. In value terms, 1,133 of some 5,000 imported items, accounting for 23 percent of all the items, were found to have more than a 50 percent dependency on China, it said. The ratio was especially high in such items as clothing, game consoles, face masks, mobile phones and personal computers. Japan had higher dependence on China compared with other countries. The United States had 590 such items in 201...