1st direct int'l flight in nearly 2 yrs arrives in Indonesia's Bali

A Garuda Indonesia plane arrived in the Indonesian resort island of Bali from Narita airport near Tokyo on Thursday, becoming the first direct international passenger flight there in almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government on Tuesday shortened the period of quarantine for fully vaccinated foreign visitors from seven days to five days. Visitors also have to take three lab tests -- within 48 hours of departure, upon arrival and on the fourth day of quarantine -- and test negative in each. Thursday's flight into the international airport near Denpasar carried just 12 pass...