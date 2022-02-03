Japan seeks Saudi Arabia's cooperation in stabilizing oil markets

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday asked Saudi Arabia to cooperate in stabilizing crude oil prices amid supply shortages and geopolitical tensions in telephone talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Japanese government said. Calling Saudi Arabia a "strategic partner," Kishida expressed hope that he could deepen ties with the crown prince of the major oil-producing country. Crown Prince Mohammed responded that Saudi Araba will contribute toward stabilizing the global oil market, adding that he wants to expand cooperation with Japan beyond the energy sector, according to the Japa...