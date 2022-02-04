Japan mulls sending natural gas to Europe in contingency over Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is weighing an option to divert part of its natural gas reserves to Europe in case Russia restricts gas supplies to the region in response to projected sanctions following a Russian invasion of Ukraine, government sources said Thursday. Japan is likely to seek coordination with other countries in supporting Europe, which heavily relies on natural gas supplies from Russia through pipelines. The United States has warned Moscow of sanctions if Russian forces invade the neighboring Ukraine as Russian troops have been positioned near the border. Some U.S. media have reported that the administ...