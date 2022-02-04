Main events scheduled for Feb. 7-13

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 7-13: Feb. 7 (Mon) -- Japan to open mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Osaka. -- Sapporo High Court to hand down ruling on vote weight disparity in 2021 general election. Feb. 8 (Tues) -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for December, whole of 2021. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release wage earners' household spending for December, whole of 2021. -- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economy watchers" survey for January. -- Shinsei Bank to hold extraordinary shareholders' meeting....