Tokyo stocks open higher on solid earnings by Japanese companies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday as sentiment was lifted by an advance in U.S. stock futures and a slew of upbeat earnings reported recently by Japanese firms. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 36.24 points, or 0.13 percent, from Thursday to 27,277.55. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.26 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,923.18. Gainers were led by marine transportation, insurance and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.94-99 yen compared with 114.94-115.04 yen in New York and 1...