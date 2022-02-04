Tokyo stocks down in morning on Wall St., rate hike by BOE

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Friday morning, weighed down by a fall on Wall Street overnight and an interest rate increase by the Bank of England the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 7.48 points, or 0.03 percent, from Thursday to 27,233.83. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 2.59 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,917.33. Decliners were led by glass and ceramics product, real estate and transportation equipment issues.