Kishida, new U.S. envoy affirm importance of alliance at 1st meeting

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Friday affirmed the importance of a strong bilateral alliance in their first meeting, at a time when the two nations face challenges ranging from a nuclear-armed North Korea to an assertive China. During the meeting at his office, Kishida said the appointment of Emanuel, who is "greatly trusted" by U.S. President Joe Biden, symbolizes the ironclad nature of the alliance. "I hope for your success in various fields and areas during your term in Japan to further enhance the Japan-U.S. relationship," the prime minister s...