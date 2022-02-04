Tokyo stocks rise on U.S. stock futures, solid earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday as investors were encouraged by an advance in U.S. stock futures and a slew of upbeat earnings reported recently by Japanese firms. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 198.68 points, or 0.73 percent, from Thursday at 27,439.99. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.64 points, or 0.55 percent, higher at 1,930.56. Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues.