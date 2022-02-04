U.S. economy adds better-than-expected 467,000 jobs despite Omicron

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy generated 467,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point from December to 4.0 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls exceeded the market consensus of an increase of 150,000 despite disruptions caused by the recent surge in coronavirus cases due to the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant. The department revised upward the nonfarm payrolls growth reported for December from 199,000 to 510,000. The November figure was revised upward from 249,000 to 647,000. In January, private industry generated 444,000 job...