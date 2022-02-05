House passes bill to shore up U.S. semiconductor manufacturing

Newsfrom Japan

The House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation aimed at bolstering U.S. economic competitiveness against China through measures including a $52 billion investment to support semiconductor manufacturing. President Joe Biden said he expects the House and Senate to work together so that he can soon sign the bill into law, highlighting it as vital for stronger supply chains, more manufacturing jobs in the United States, and for "outcompeting" China. The bill would provide financial assistance to incentivize investment in facilities and equipment for the manufacturing of semiconductors, ...