Hotel guests in Japan hit record low for 2nd straight year in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

The number of people who stayed at hotels and other accommodation facilities in Japan hit a record low in 2021 for the second straight year, according to government data, as the coronavirus pandemic led to prolonged border controls and a slowdown in the recovery of domestic travel demand. The cumulative total of guests at hotels and inns was 315.75 million, down 4.8 percent from 2020 and 47.0 percent from 2019, according to preliminary data recently released by the Japan Tourism Agency. The figure, which includes people who may have been counted twice or more, is the lowest since comparable da...