U.S. finalizing exempting part of Japan's steel imports from tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Washington and Tokyo are in the final stage of talks to exempt a portion of U.S. imports of steel from Japan from extra tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, sources close to the matter said Saturday. The two countries are discussing establishing a tariff-free import quota but its size and some other details have yet to be finalized, the sources said. The United States has levied additional duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports since 2018, when the Trump administration cited potential national security risks under its "America First" foreign and trade pol...