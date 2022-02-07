Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Feb. 8: -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for December, whole of 2021 at 8:50 a.m. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release wage earners' household spending for December, whole of 2021 at 8:30 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economy watchers" survey for January. -- SoftBank Group to release April-December earnings report. -- Shinsei Bank to hold extraordinary shareholders' meeting at 10 a.m. -- Sendai High Court to hand down ruling at 3 p.m. on constitutionality of vot...