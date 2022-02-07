Tokyo stocks end lower on Fed monetary tightening woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will start tightening its monetary policy amid ongoing fears about inflation and crude oil prices. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 191.12 points, or 0.70 percent, from Friday at 27,248.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.57 points, or 0.24 percent, lower at 1,925.99. Decliners were led by marine transportation, precision instrument and metal product issues.