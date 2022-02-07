Soccer: Minamino marks 50th Liverpool appearance with goal in FA Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Takumi Minamino scored his seventh goal of the season to celebrate his 50th appearance for Liverpool on Sunday as they beat Cardiff 3-1 at home to reach the last 16 of the FA Cup. Having scored four of his six goals this term in the League Cup, Minamino's fine cup form continued as he bundled home the debuting Luis Diaz's cutback from the left to double the lead at Anfield in the 68th minute. Starting on the right of the front three, Minamino had a poor start but bounced back strongly, displaying good touch and turns in tight areas and winning a free kick that led to Diogo Jota's...