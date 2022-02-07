Shionogi may apply for oral COVID pill approval next week in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co. said Monday it is looking to apply for approval of its oral COVID-19 drug as early as next week after mid-phase clinical trials showed it was effective in reducing the coronavirus in the body. The results of "Phase 2a" clinical trials of the drug known as S-217622 are "extremely good," Shionogi President Isao Teshirogi said during a press conference. The company said it intends to file for conditional early approval by the health ministry, aiming to start supplying the drug between late February and early March. The Osaka-based firm, which has also c...