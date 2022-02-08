URGENT: U.S. says agreed with Japan to resolve Trump-era steel tariffs issue

Newsfrom Japan

The United States said Monday it has agreed with Japan to resolve a trade irritant over steel tariffs imposed during the previous administration under Donald Trump, allowing a certain amount of imports to become duty-free. Up to an annual 1.25 million metric tons of steel -- the average amount of Japanese steel imported into the United States in 2018 and 2019 -- will be allowed to enter the country duty-free under a tariff rate quota, officials from the administration of President Joe Biden said, with the deal set to take effect on April 1.