Tokyo stocks open higher on upbeat domestic earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as some positive earnings reports from Japanese companies helped buoy the market. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 147.26 points, or 0.54 percent, from Monday to 27,396.13. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.54 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,939.53. Gainers were led by air transportation, farm and fishery, and rubber product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 115.04-09 yen compared with 115.04-14 yen in New York and 115.25-27 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The ...