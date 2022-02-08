FEATURE: Kids of teleworking parents offered chance to see work isn't all pain

Newsfrom Japan

As telework spreads amid the coronavirus pandemic, children witnessing their parents up close working under sometimes intense pressure may not be getting the best impression of the world of work that awaits them as adults. That, at least, is the concern of Tokyo-based job information website Dip Corp., which launched a program two years ago to allow elementary school children to hear directly from workers in careers that interest them in how much adults like their jobs. Using the Zoom video teleconferencing application, Dip has enabled a total of some 450 students at five elementary schools in...