URGENT: Taiwan to lift import ban on Japan food linked to Fukushima crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan said Tuesday it plans to soon lift an import ban on food products from Fukushima and several other Japanese prefectures that was imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. The move comes as the government of President Tsai Ing-wen is trying to secure a further push from Tokyo for Taipei's bid to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, which mainland China is also seeking to be part of. The ban will be "reasonably adjusted," Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said at a news conference.