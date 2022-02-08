Tokyo stocks rise slightly in morning on solid domestic earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Tuesday morning as investors scooped up shares from domestic companies that released strong earnings the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 116.59 points, or 0.43 percent, from Monday to 27,365.46. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 10.04 points, or 0.52 percent, to 1,936.03. Gainers were led by farm and fishery, marine transportation and air transportation issues.