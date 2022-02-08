U.S. OKs $100 mil. arms sale for Taiwan to improve missile defense

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $100 million weapons sale to Taiwan so that the self-ruled island can improve its Patriot missile defense system amid pressure by China, the U.S government said Monday. Taiwan expressed its appreciation for the move, with a spokesperson saying it is the second arms sale to the island under the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden. The Biden administration has been calling on Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taipei and has vowed to assist the island in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability. Chin...