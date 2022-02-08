Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on positive domestic earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday on buying supported by a sling of positive earnings from some Japanese companies released the previous day, while caution over tightening of U.S. monetary policy capped gains. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 35.65 points, or 0.13 percent, from Monday at 27,284.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.07 points, or 0.42 percent, higher at 1,934.06. Gainers were led by marine transportation, farm and fishery, and air transportation issues.