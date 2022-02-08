Japan-backed African development confab to be held in August

Newsfrom Japan

A Japan-supported international conference on African development will be held in late August although it may be switched to a virtual format depending on the coronavirus situation, a senior official said Tuesday. The two-day meeting from Aug. 27 will be hosted by Tunisia, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expected to be one of the participants, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. It will be the eighth round of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD. "As the novel coronavirus has had a tremendous impact on Africa's economy and society, i...