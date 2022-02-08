Nissan lifts net profit outlook to 205 bil. yen on weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. on Tuesday lifted its net profit outlook for the current business year to March to 205 billion yen ($1.8 billion) from its earlier projection of 180 billion yen, helped by a weaker yen and a reduction in costs. For the April-December period, the Japanese automaker reported a net profit of 201.34 billion yen, a turnaround from a loss of 367.72 billion yen a year earlier. It said its operating profit came to 191.29 billion yen during the nine months, compared with a 131.63 billion yen loss in the same period in 2020, while sales rose 15.7 percent to 6.15 trillion yen.